Albemarle supervisors narrow local redistricting maps to one

Members of the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors have consensus around one proposed alternative magisterial district and voting precinct map.

On Wednesday, the Board of Supervisors all generally supported a map called option one, which will affect the fewest number of currently registered voters, at around 1,700.

The board is scheduled to formally adopt the new district boundaries March 23. They will become effective April 22, ahead of any June primaries.

Option one moves some voters from Brownsville precinct in the White Hall District to Yellow Mountain in the Samuel Miller District, and moves some voters from Country Green precinct in the Samuel Miller District to the Monticello precinct in the Scottsville district.

It also moves some voters from Agnor Hurt precinct in the Rio District to Georgetown precinct in the Jack Jouett District; and moves some voters from Jack Jouett precinct in the Jack Jouett District to East Ivy precinct in the Samuel Miller District.

To conform to the new House of Delegates district boundary lines, all three proposed maps have some commonalities — they extend the Free Bridge precinct north along the Rivanna River to conform to the boundary line, moving some voters from Pantops precinct into Free Bridge precinct. The new extension stays in the Rivanna District.

All three also extend the University precinct in the Jack Jouett District south, moving some voters from the East Ivy precinct and the Samuel Miller District into the University precinct and the Jack Jouett District. They would all also move some voters in the Scottsville District from the Stone-Robinson precinct into the Mountain View precinct for the same reason.

Limited public comments were submitted during the month-long comment period, and no one spoke during a Wednesday night public hearing on the redistricting plans.

“I think the lack of significant community commentary is a very positive indication that they see the work that you've done is being very fair,” Board Chair Donna Price said.

After the board formally adopts the redistricting map, the new map and ordinance will be published with a plain English description of the redistricting. After March 24, voters will be notified of changes that will be effective for the June primaries.

