Albemarle supervisors give themselves raises, OK solar array permit

“The biggest concern we have identified is visibility of the project,” he said. “To address this, we will utilize the preservation of existing vegetation, as well as the establishment of new buffer where necessary, to screen the project from view of the surrounding properties as best possible. We’ll continue to evaluate the visual impact and receive community input, adding screening where needed to reduce project visibility.”

At an April meeting, the county's Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of the project, but had concerns about grading on prime agricultural soils and included in its recommendation that the applicant make every effort to avoid removal or disturbance of prime agricultural soils.

Since that meeting, Sun Tribe provided more information about the soils and grading. Approximately 33% of the site is prime soils, and solar panels are proposed on approximately 40% of the prime soils. Of the prime soils to be disturbed, approximately 10% would require a change in elevation of greater than seven feet and 20% would require a change in elevation of less than a foot.

The grading would provide a gentle slope to allow for tracking devices on the panels and to prevent shading, the county staff report said.