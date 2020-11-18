Albemarle supervisors extend restrictions thru mid-January

Updated Albemarle County COVID-19 restrictions will now be in place until Jan.16.

On Wednesday night, the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors adopted an emergency ordinance that is similar to what Gov. Ralph Northam announced last week, which limits public and private gatherings to no more than 25 people, stops alcohol sales at 10 p.m., and expands mask requirements to include those ages 5 and up.

“The executive orders that the governor issued made some changes to how the state is regulating them, and warranted us to look at our ordinances and come back to the board,” County Attorney Greg Kamptner said.

The updated ordinance still limits restaurants, wineries, breweries and distilleries to 50% occupancy indoors, but now also includes the same limits on gatherings as the state ordinance for entertainment and amusement businesses, recreational sports and religious services

“Their inclusion in the proposed ordinance provides clarity for county staff and ambassadors in their administration of the limitations and clear authority for local enforcement if enforcement becomes necessary,” a copy of the county ordinance says.

