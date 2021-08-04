Albemarle supervisors express interest in additional smaller housing units in Crozet

Supervisor Ann H. Mallek asked that those properties be reverted to Neighborhood Density Residential in the draft plan before it goes to public hearings.

“There was no discussion in the community about this, and if it is left in, my fear is that it will really undermine confidence in master planning all over the county,” she said. “I have had calls from people in other master plan districts saying, ‘What's going on here? I read about this in the newspaper, and is this going to happen in my neighborhood?’ and I said I don't know, we're working on this.”

“I just ask you to please support the good planning efforts that have gone on and take that one column out of the draft,” Mallek said.

Price said the board needs to be more supportive of developers who proposed multiple types of housing in one project.

“We have a responsibility when a variety of housing options are being proposed in a development to be supportive of that, because that, I think, would expand this middle density or other types of housing more broadly throughout the community, which I, as one supervisor, believe is better than having these pockets that are created,” she said.