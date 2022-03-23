Albemarle supervisors approve redistricting map

Members of the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday approved new magisterial Districts and a voting precinct map.

The board formally adopted a map, called Option Two, which includes new District boundaries and voting precinct changes. It will become effective April 22, ahead of any June primaries.

Earlier this month, Supervisors seemed to all generally support a map called Option One that would have affected the fewest number of currently registered voters, at around 1,700. But on Wednesday, Supervisor Diantha McKeel said she was given large versions of the maps and was able to see how the proposed changes affect her District more closely.

“I am very concerned about Option One in that it really further changes the socioeconomic balance of the Jack Jouett District and, what I would say, is it exacerbates the socioeconomic balance that already exists,” she said.

Option One would have moved some voters from Agnor Hurt precinct in the Rio District to Georgetown precinct in the Jack Jouett District and voters from Jack Jouett precinct in the Jack Jouett District to East Ivy precinct in the Samuel Miller District.

Option Two moves some voters from the Free Bridge precinct in the Rivanna District into the Mountain View precinct in the Scottsville District. Other voters will move from Northside precinct in the Rio District on U.S. 29 to Baker-Butler precinct in the Rivanna District.

The new map also moves some voters from the Porter’s precinct in the Samuel Miller District into the Scottsville precinct in the Scottsville District.

Option Two also moves some voters from Brownsville precinct in the White Hall District to Yellow Mountain in the Samuel Miller District; moves others from Mechums River precinct in the White Hall District to Yellow Mountain precinct in the Samuel Miller District; and still other Mechums River precinct voters to the Brownsville precinct in the White Hall District.

To conform to the new House of Delegates District boundary lines, all three of the maps presented to the board had some commonalities. Free Bridge precinct was extended north along the Rivanna River to conform to a new delegate district boundary line, moving some voters from Pantops precinct into Free Bridge precinct.

The new extension of Free Bridge stays in the Rivanna District.

The approved plan extends the University precinct in the Jack Jouett District southward, sending some voters from the East Ivy precinct and the Samuel Miller District into the University precinct and the Jack Jouett District.

It also moves some voters in the Scottsville District from the Stone-Robinson precinct into the Mountain View precinct for the same reason.

The new map and ordinance will now be published with a plain English description of the changes. Voters will be notified of changes that will be effective for the June primaries.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.