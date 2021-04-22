Albemarle supervisors approve development fee hikes

“If we're talking about the fees that existed at the time of the 2008 policy adoption, the fees I'd be proposing this evening would be exactly identical,” he said. “Keep in mind that we have proposed some new things so those wouldn't have existed in 2008, but there would be absolutely no difference between what I'm proposing now and what would have occurred if the policy had been followed through.”

For services for which CDD charges a fee, cost recovery is about 40%, which is consistent with the overall percentage in the fee study that led to the 2008 policy. Allshouse said CDD’s budgeted fee revenue comes to roughly 31% of total CDD budgeted expenditures in Fiscal Year 2021.

New fees related to architectural review, water protection and building-related services, as well as a new 4% technology surcharge, also will go into effect July 1.

Allshouse said the money generated by the technology fee would go toward a new technology system for community development.

“County View is a very old system — it’s 16 years old,” he said. “It's a very difficult system used both for staff and for people outside of the county who are trying to get a development done, and so at some point, we needed to update this.”