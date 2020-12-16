Albemarle supervisors adjust local COVID ordinance

“What we have been doing is to have our ordinances be valid for roughly 60 days or so, so that we are keeping up with changes in the conditions of the pandemic,” Kamptner said.

Ryan McKay, senior policy analyst for the Thomas Jefferson Health District, told the board on Wednesday that Albemarle County had 87 cases of COVID-19 in the seven days ending Nov. 30, and that has more than doubled to 202 cases in the seven days ending Dec. 14.

“What we've been finding is that these cases are tied in large part due to social gatherings, many of them around Thanksgiving,” he said. “Others are not necessarily Thanksgiving, but events that have occurred in larger gatherings ... ”

He said the health district now has larger numbers of contacts to trace, and that has “presented a significant challenge” to their contact tracing and case investigation.

“We continue to contact everyone that we can, [who] we're able to reach,” McKay said. “We have implemented some abbreviated investigation protocols that help us get through the investigation a little bit quicker. But we are making all of our attempts to contact individuals and also let individuals know they may be considered a close contact.”