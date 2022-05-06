Albemarle still looking for summer lifeguards, other employees

If they don’t find enough lifeguards, not all of the beaches will open.

Albemarle County’s Parks and Recreation Department is still looking for lifeguards who have a valid Red Cross or equivalent lifeguard certificate and first aid and CPR training. Positions start at $15 an hour.

Those who have prior lifeguarding experience can also apply for head lifeguarding positions starting at $16 an hour or beach manager positions starting at $18 an hour. The county’s website says the length of employment is from May 23 to Sept. 5.

The county department is still looking for other summer employees as well.

At this point, the county only has enough lifeguards to open two of its three park swimming beaches — Chris Greene Lake Park and Mint Springs Valley Park — but is still recruiting in hopes of opening Walnut Creek Park.

Currently, the plans are to open beaches at Chris Greene and Mint Springs starting Memorial Day for weekends only, Assistant County Executive Trevor Henry said earlier this week. Once school ends on June 16, swimming will be open Thursday through Sunday.

“We're having issues getting enough [lifeguards] to staff and who are willing to travel to Walnut Creek,” he said. “In order to safely open the parks, our plan will be to start with those two and continue recruiting.”

Charlottesville is also looking for lifeguards for its pools. Both Albemarle and the city also struggled last year to hire summer employees.

Henry said the county has done outreach to high school-level coaches and area summer swim team coaches, as well as area high schools and Piedmont Virginia Community College.

“This has been an issue for the past few years,” he said.

Henry said that the county has hired 19 lifeguards.

“We’ll continue to recruit,” Henry said. “If we're able to change our ability to safely staff the swimming areas, then we'll expand days and locations.”

For more information and to apply for summer jobs, visit albemarle.org/jobs.

