Albemarle staff working to keep comp plan update on tight schedule

“I'm not really in favor of a three-year full-blown Comp Plan review at this time," Supervisor Diantha McKeel said. "I really want to look at our code and get that up to date, and maybe at the same time, if we could, have a process that looks at specific chapters.”

County Attorney Greg Kamptner said he was concerned that if the two were on the same track, the county “might be dealing with a moving target.”

“The ideal situation would be to have a Comp Plan, and then immediately following, a rewrite and updating of the zoning ordinance, because it's 40 years old,” he said.

County staff have started to keep a list of priorities to address what has been mentioned by community members and supervisors, Director of Planning Charles Rapp said, and it’s growing.

“That's kind of what is driving the idea that maybe we need to really take some time to do some of that scoping and determine what that is, because if everybody has an item in, over time it grows,” he said. “I think that's what's happened in the past, and that's what some of our concern is.”

County staff will bring options back, Rapp said, so the board can see what can be accomplished.