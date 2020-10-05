Albemarle spent more than $100,000 for statue removal, related event

“It was an investment in our public safety to have a high-quality experience in not coming to Court Square,” she said.

Despite road and sidewalk closures, the sidewalk along the south of East Jefferson Street remained open to the public, and more than 100 people watched the removal in person.

At a board meeting in September, Supervisor Ann H. Mallek said she was appreciative of the ability to see the removal as if she were there.

“There were many who would have come down to watch but were told not to and they were a little annoyed to see all of these people who then were allowed to be on the sidewalk,” she said. “So a lesson learned for sharing with other communities is, if you’re going to have rules, it’s good to follow them, and that expectations are followed so there aren’t some for some people and some rules for other people.”

The county also spent $2,000 on photography and $3,700 on videography for the event. The videography cost will come out of the county’s Communications and Public Engagement office budget.