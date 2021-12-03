Albemarle seeking input on new police chief

Albemarle County is asking residents to share their input for the recruitment of the next police chief.

Earlier this year, Police Chief Ron Lantz, who started working for the county in 2012 and was promoted in 2016, announced his retirement effective March 1.

The survey is available at bit.ly/3rwtcDh and will close on Dec. 14.

In a news release, the county said it is seeking input from the community on "priorities regarding the needs of the Police Department" and "your opinion regarding the skills, leadership attributes, and experience necessary to be successful in the Police Chief position."

According to the release, responses will be shared with county executive and those who interview for the position. Responses will be submitted to the recruitment firm, Raftelis, supporting the recruitment process and will remain confidential and will not be edited.