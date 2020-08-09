Albemarle safety ambassadors begin work this week

Albemarle County’s COVID-19 safety ambassadors will start visiting local businesses this week to make sure they understand the county's new regulations to help stem the virus's spread.

The Board of Supervisors in July passed an ordinance that makes masks mandatory in public, limits restaurants to 50% occupancy indoors and restricts certain public and private in-person gatherings to a maximum of 50 people.

Ambassadors will be working with business managers on areas for improvement and do not have enforcement authority.

County Executive Jeff Richardson told the board at its meeting last week that the program is supposed to be proactive, education oriented and about positive engagement.

“We have devised materials that our ambassadors will take through the business community, to the various businesses in Albemarle County,” he said. “The focus will be talking with store owners, business owners, retail Management and doing walkthroughs and observations — they're going to be our eyes and ears on the ground, looking at how things are going.”