Albemarle’s legislative requests likely to become bills

“But I think of this as sort of a checkpoint where there's a relatively low bar for keeping a bill moving, and then we can use the coming weeks to continue talking about what it should look like,” Hudson said.

She said she had pre-filed text for the request to expand the authority around photo speed monitoring devices and would also submit text around the request for minimum building standards for farm buildings if someone from the county sent it to her.

Albemarle wants legislation that would allow localities the option to adopt an ordinance to enforce its ordinances by a schedule of civil penalties instead of criminal punishment, with the intention of decriminalizing some violations.

“My initiative behind proposing this was to try to move more toward civil penalties as a mechanism of changing behavior while still leaving available the option of criminal charges for those individuals who are so recalcitrant that they will not otherwise change their behavior,” Supervisor Donna Price said.

Hudson said she would be happy to initiate a draft request for it and then discuss it more with the county next month, and Bell said he would for violations that were not related to zoning.