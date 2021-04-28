Albemarle residents call for county to provide attorneys in eviction hearings

Board Chair Ned Gallaway said the answer to “why that tax rate” is in the budget book.

“It's in the salaries that we pay, it’s in the positions that we choose ... it's in the capital projects that we determined that we're going to pursue, it's in the strategic plan that's how we prioritize what we're going to spend those dollars on,” he said. “... It's in our budget book, how we program the spending of those dollars is the answer to ‘why that tax rate.’”

Supervisor Ann H. Mallek said she’s also gotten questions about the bonuses.

“I think the majority or at least half of the years I’ve been on the board, there have been no raises for many, many different reasons, because of efforts to survive the recession, and for the board to be as conservative as possible,” she said.

She said there’s also a disruption of operations, productivity and service to the community when the county loses experienced staff to other places.

“I think this bonus is an important stopgap to keep our workforce together as much as we can and we all benefit from their continued service,” Mallek said.

The Board of Supervisors is scheduled to approve a budget and set the tax rate during its regular meeting on May 5.

