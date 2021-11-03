Albemarle reports potential $13.2 million surplus

The county said previously that $7.1 million of CARES money was used to reimburse county public safety pay, which was allowed by the federal government.

The county then used that $7.1 million in savings to create a “pandemic reserve.” Bowman said at the end of FY 21, that reserve still had about $4.7 million, which is also part of the $15.4 million.

Birch said still will work with the board over the next two months on how it can use the $13.2 million for one-time needs and the board’s strategic initiatives.

“We’ll be providing a plan to the board as we work through with you the five-year financial plan, as well as the FY23 budget, of how we can use this funding to support those initiatives,” she said.

At the Nov. 17 meeting, county staff will be showing the board the first quarter financials from July through September. In December, the board will be hearing recommended adjustments to the current budget that focus on the county’s workforce.

This fiscal year, due to the issues with slow mail delivery, the county assessor will present the real estate reassessment presentation on Dec. 15.