Albemarle repeals local COVID restrictions

“The incident management team recommended to the county executive that the ordinance be repealed, and the county executive is now recommending to the board that the ordinance be repealed,” County Attorney Greg Kamptner said.

Kamptner said the local emergency declaration will end when the director of emergency management, who is the county executive, ends it.

“As far as having meetings … in person, we actually have as of today six months to return everything to normal once the local emergency is eliminated,” Kamptner said. “There’s a new law which will take effect July 1 that extends that return-to-normal period to 12 months.”

Supervisor Ann H. Mallek said she is a fan of masks and that she hoped more board members wanted to do something to still require them.

“Removing the requirements of masks in my mind creates haves and have-nots or two different groups of people, some who are free to go live about their lives and do whatever they want without any obligation to protect others, and there are lots of people for whom vaccines will not or cannot be taken, due to health, age or something,” she said.