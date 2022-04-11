Albemarle property inspections to occur

Albemarle County staff will be inspecting land, homes and buildings in the county to help improve the quality of real estate data for residential properties and the accuracy of assessments of real estate market values.

According to county officials, the inspections are a normal part of the assessment process and occur on approximately 20% of properties each year. The county intends to visit more than 8,000 properties this year.

The inspections are of the exterior of buildings on the property. Onsite inspections are needed to ensure that property information on file with Albemarle is accurate and up to date, the county said.

County staff completing the assessments will have county IDs and will be driving vehicles marked with the Albemarle seal.

According to the release, the inspectors will be knocking on doors to let the residents know that they are there. In some cases, the inspectors may ask specific questions about basement finishes or other general details. If the resident does not answer the door, the inspector will continue with a review of the exterior property.

Residents should call the Albemarle County Police Department if they see any suspicious activity or are unsure of the identity of someone claiming to be with the county.

Real estate assessments are key to determining property tax bills for the county. The assessed value of a property is used in combination with the county tax rate to determine a tax bill.

Albemarle appraises real estate every year based on 100% of the fair market value of a property and is assessed on all property in the county, unless there is a legal exemption.

The county’s tax rate is currently 85.4 cents per $100 of assessed value.