Albemarle Police Chief Lantz latest in recent county government retirements

Retirements of high-level employees can be costly for an organization.

Last week, the Board of Supervisors voted to use a search firm to find the next county attorney. It has not been decided if the county will use a search firm to find a new police chief.

“But it is likely that we will use an external contract services,” County spokesperson Emily Kilroy said.

Kilroy said there will be a fixed fee-for-service of $28,500, for the county attorney plus the costs of advertising, background checks for finalists and costs of travel for final, in-person interviews.

“The finance and budget department is working to identify the specific source for those expenditures,” Kilroy said.

She said staff will first look at salary lapse within the department, then at county executive department salary lapse and finally at a reserve for contingencies, if necessary.

According to a state and local government workforce 2021 trends survey by MissionSquare Research Institute, more retirement-eligible employees are accelerating their retirement date.