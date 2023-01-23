Albemarle planning commission to meet Tuesday

The Albemarle County Planning Commission will have its next regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The agenda includes, among other items, a public hearing on the former J.C. Penney building at Fashion Square mall. A proposal would establish the space as an operations center for Albemarle County’s police and fire rescue teams to use for storage, office space and maintenance of fire rescue equipment.

After the closure of the J.C. Penney in August 2020, the property was bought that September for $4.5 million by Fashion Square Assets, which is under Seminole Trail Management. The space has been used only occasionally since then, serving as a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for the Blue Ridge Health Department between March and June 2021.

Members of the public may attend Tuesday’s meeting in person at Lane Auditorium in the County Office Building at 401 McIntire Road in Charlottesville. Virtual options are also available: via phone at (312) 626-6799 or the toll-free (877) 853-5247 as well as through Zoom at https://albemarle-org.zoom.us/j/89227239797.

Emails regarding technical issues or signing up for public comment may be sent to Clerk of Planning Commission and Boards Carolyn Shaffer at cshaffer2@albemarle.org.