Albemarle planning commission meets Tuesday

Planning panel meets today

The Albemarle County Planning Commission will have its next regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The agenda includes, among other items, a public hearing on the former J.C. Penney building at Fashion Square mall. A proposal would establish the space as an operations center for Albemarle County’s police and fire rescue teams to use for storage, office space and maintenance of fire rescue equipment.

After the closure of the J.C. Penney in August 2020, the property was bought that September for $4.5 million by Fashion Square Assets, which is under Seminole Trail Management. The space has been used only occasionally since then, serving as a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for the Blue Ridge Health Department between March and June 2021.

Members of the public may attend Tuesday’s meeting in person at Lane Auditorium in the County Office Building at 401 McIntire Road in Charlottesville. Virtual options are also available: via phone at (312) 626-6799 or the toll-free (877) 853-5247 as well as through Zoom at https://albemarle-org.zoom.us/j/89227239797.

Emails regarding technical issues or signing up for public comment may be sent to Clerk of Planning Commission and Boards Carolyn Shaffer at cshaffer2@albemarle.org.

UVa hosts ambassador

The University of Virginia’s Center for Politics plans to host a dialogue on Tuesday with Chilean Ambassador Juan Gabriel Valdés

Valdés planned discussion with UVa history professor Thomas Klubock includes the relationship between Chile and the U.S. as well as Chile’s recent vote to draft a new constitution. Audience questions will also be heard.

Valdés’ appearance is part of the center’s Ambassador Series, which has invited ambassadors from around the world to UVa since 2014. Valdés previously served as Chile’s minister of foreign affairs, ambassador to the United Nations, ambassador to Spain, ambassador to Argentina and chief of the U.N. mission in Haiti.

The event will be held in the Dome Room of the Rotunda at UVa. Tickets to attend both in person or virtually are available at Eventbrite. To find the registration link, visit https://rotunda.virginia.edu/.

Planning work session set

The Charlottesville Planning Commission will hold a work session at 5 p.m. Tuesday to discuss potential zoning changes.

The commission will consider changes to the “Critical Slopes” ordinance, which is designed to protect environmentally sensitive areas by encouraging development in areas without certain steep slopes. Also slated for review is an ordinance regarding floodplains and the design review process for development along roads into the city’s “historic core areas.”

Members of the public may attend in person in the CitySpace Main Conference room at 100 Fifth St. NE in Charlottesville. Public comment will be accepted in writing at the meeting or by emailing comments to creasym@charlottesville.gov during the meeting.