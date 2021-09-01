Albemarle not on track to meet 2030 emission reduction target

"I think it's important we're not working in our silo because to solve our community's problem we're going to have to work together," she said.

Dayley said the county will be developing methods to prioritize actions in the county's Climate Action Plan and on a plan to engage the community.

Albemarle has started to move forward with some of its Climate Action Plan action items. In the first six months of this year, 15 homes owned by lower-income residents were retrofitted with better insulation and improved appliances in a partnership with the Albemarle Housing Improvement Program and the Local Energy Alliance Program. The county contributed $250,000.

The county also installed six electric vehicle charging stations outside the McIntire Road County Office Building and one at the Fifth Street County Office Building at a net cost of $100,000 for the construction and installation, as the rest was funded with a grant from Dominion Energy.

“We actually had over 400 individual charging sessions in the month of August, and in the lifetime of this project since these stations were installed, we've avoided about 7,700 kilograms of greenhouse gas emissions through providing these chargers, as opposed to what might be gasoline powered vehicles traveling on the road,” Dayley said.

A climate vulnerability assessment is being completed for the county, which will analyze risks from climate change and how those directly affect Albemarle’s infrastructure and “built-in natural environment.” Piedmont Environmental Council received a grant to fund the assessment at no cost to the county, and the final report is expected in November.

