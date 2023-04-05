The Albemarle County group tasked with maintaining the county’s biodiversity plans to hold its regular monthly meeting on Thursday.

The Natural Heritage Committee’s agenda for Thursday’s meeting includes follow-ups on important sites updates and outreach, feedback on the goals and objectives in the updated Comprehensive Plan, a recommended plant list and landscaping for future developments as well as the Hexagon solar energy project.

Following those follow-ups, there is a scheduled staff update from Scott Clark, the county’s natural resources manager.

There is also a planned discussion on future budget proposals, a review of plans to identify, restore and protect the county’s prairie and savanna habitat, and working group and member reports on education, outreach and a bobcat study.

Thursday’s meeting is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. in Room 235 of the Albemarle County Office Building at 401 McIntire Road in Charlottesville.

For more information, contact the county’s natural resources manager at sclark@albemarle.org.