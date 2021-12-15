Albemarle may increase meals, lodging tax rates

Charlottesville’s meals tax rate is 6%, while its TOT rate is 8%.

“I think anything that we do to match Charlottesville is appropriate,” Supervisor Diantha McKeel said. “If the sales tax in Charlottesville is something, then it should be the same in Albemarle. And I’ll be honest with you, I don’t think anyone looks at or checks out what the TOT is or the sales tax or anything before they decide where they’re going to go and where they’re going to spend their tourism money.”

Jacob Sumner, the county’s assistant CFO for policy and partnership, said that the county currently estimates that each additional 1% on the TOT could generate about a half million dollars in revenue, while each additional 1% on the meals tax could generate about $2.25 million.

There is the additional local sales tax option for localities to add 1% on the sales tax that is designated for school construction, and Sumner said the board may want to include this as future legislative priority. Currently, the general assembly would have to grant the county the authority to levy the additional tax rate, which would then be subject to a voter referendum.