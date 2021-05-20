Albemarle looks to narrow down transportation project priorities

The other project suggestion from VDOT is multimodal corridor improvements on U.S. 250 from Hanson Road to Peter Jefferson Parkway.

“Components of it would be bicycle and pedestrian, transit and potentially looking at locations for a park-and-ride that could be connected to the transit and bike/ped improvements, as well as other corridor improvements [and] crossings of U.S. 250, all things that were recommended in the Pantops Master Plan,” McDemott said.

VDOT has said it will do the planning services that would be required for these projects, including public involvement and conceptual designs, he said.

Supervisor Bea LaPisto-Kirtley asked about the possibility for a roundabout at the intersection of Routes 22 and 231.

“It's a rural road, and we're getting cars and trucks, especially large trucks, that shouldn't be there,” she said. “The reason why they're going through there is because the younger truck drivers are using the Apple GPS, and that's the road they take instead of going down [U.S.] 15 to the [Interstate 64] freeway.”

McDermott said that would be a high-cost project and it hasn't reached the priority level where the county could get it evaluated unless the county funded it.

“That's something that the Board of Supervisors can work on with our finance and budget office through the capital program and identify funding that we can put towards it to see if a roundabout would be appropriate and give us some idea as to the cost of it,” he said. “Once we get that information, then we can look at how a future funding application might be done.”

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.