Albemarle looks to further revise homestay regulations

The board also supported scheduling a work session in 2022 to discuss the owner resident requirement to better regulate what is done and where, not who does it, and also to discuss structural and clarity updates to the ordinance overall.

Many supervisors had questions about properties owned by limited liability companies. Supervisor Ann H. Mallek said that if a property is owned by an LLC, even if it is occupied by the same residents all the time, the owner is excluded from even applying for any reason, and asked how that could be changed.

“Our proposal to expand the owner occupancy exception into that 5 acres or more is sort of the quick fix, so we can do it case by case,” Svoboda said. “The longer fix is that work session as we talk about how it affects potentially other portions of the definition of owner throughout the ordinance.”

The board supported extending the use of a third-party service that is helping the county find homestays that are out of compliance for one more year.

A total of 377 properties were found by the service and then contacted. Svoboda said 90% of those identified homestay listings are now in compliance or had no zoning violations found.