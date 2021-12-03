Albemarle launches new broadband webpage, holds project meetings

Last year, CenturyLink announced it was changing its name to Lumen Technologies. The CenturyLink name is still being used for phone and high-speed internet services primarily served by copper cables. The company has developed a new product called Quantum Fiber, Stipanovich said, which is what VATI 2021 project customers will receive.

For the project, she said, the company will bore under driveways to bury the fiber if needed, and the company will be burying all the fiber — it will not go up on the powerlines.

Quantum Fiber currently has two offerings of speeds of up to 200 megabits per second and 940 megabits per second, currently costing $49 a month and $65 a month, respectively. Stipanovich said the speeds are symmetrical, meaning that each plan has are the same upload and download speed.

“I'm not sure we publish what we think is the minimum speed when we say that we have symmetrical service at 940 megabits per second,” she said, when asked about the minimum speeds. “We're expecting that to be a full symmetrical service, so let me take that as a follow up and make sure we get an answer back.”

Existing CenturyLink fiber-broadband customers will also eventually be transitioned to Quantum, she said.