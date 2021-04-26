Albemarle investing more in broadband access efforts

In terms of the affordability program, the county plans to assist community members with access to state and federal broadband affordability funding, add funding to current county programs to segment and provide near-term support for offsetting expenses. It also will consider a broadband affordability support model for homes located farther from main roads.

At the broadband authority's meeting Monday, Culp said the office plans to promote the Federal Communications Commission’s Emergency Broadband Benefit program, which is designed to help households struggling to pay for internet service during the pandemic by providing a discount for broadband services. According to the FCC, a start date for the program has not yet been set.

Culp said there are a number of other affordability issues going on and the office will present a plan and updates to the broadband authority as the affordability program gets released.

“It's important that we understand how to get broadband out to those who typically can't afford it,” he said. “Whether that's in the rural areas or the development areas, we're working on ways to make it more available and more affordable.”

What the affordability program will look like long-term is still being worked out, Henry told supervisors at their work session.