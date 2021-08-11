Albemarle government employees must be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing

Following Gov. Ralph Northam's request, Albemarle County will now require local government employees to submit proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a weekly negative COVID-19 test.

The policy, effective Sept. 15, differs from what the county said last week. The prior policy was that the county “strongly recommends” the immunization of those eligible to receive the vaccine.

Northam announced last week that most state employees will be required to show proof of vaccination starting Sept. 1.

In a statement, County Executive Jeff Richardson said that as a local government, the county has "a dual responsibility of protecting our workforce and the community we serve."

"With data on the transmissibility of the delta variant, we feel the best way to ensure we maintain government services is to require our staff to either become vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing," he said.

This requirement applies to all full-time, part-time, temporary and contract employees of the Albemarle County government, regardless of work location, according to the release.