Albemarle government buildings to stay largely closed until at least March 15

Albemarle County government buildings will not reopen until at least March 15.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the county’s office buildings have been largely closed to the public, and most employees have been working from home.

County Executive Jeff Richardson said the closures will continue until mid-March at the earliest, which will mark nearly a year since the county closed its buildings to the public, with limited exceptions.

“With all of the uncertainty that our employees have had to work through this year, being able to put a flag in the ground that we're going to continue with our current customer service model until March 15 helps our employees to be able to have some level of certainty of what the plan is,” he said.

Originally, county officials were considering reopening on Jan. 19, but decided against that after looking at local, regional and national COVID-19 metrics, which have shown an increase in cases.

Richardson said local public health experts cautioned the county that winter is a high-risk timeframe, with cold weather keeping people inside more, not to mention it's also cold and flu season.