Albemarle farm proposes natural burial ground

“We can put up signage, we could let the public know when a service might be held, we could email or text to let you know — there are a number of sort of operational issues that we'd be glad to work out to mitigate that as much as possible,” he said.

Linda Thompson, who said her mother lives on the other side of the Rivanna River from the farm, asked about future protection of the site, if the cemetery is approved.

“What would happen if 50 years down the road the family or whoever owns the farm at that time decides that it does need to be sold for development? Is there something that would protect the area that is hopefully going to be the burial ground?” she asked.

Virginia has a Cemetery Board that regulates for-profit cemeteries that offer perpetual care services or pre-need burial contracts and that are required to maintain trust fund accounts. Murray said that if the Panorama Farms cemetery did fail, the monies in that trust fund would be used for perpetual maintenance.

If the cemetery ultimately was approved and was so successful it needed to expand, Murray said they would like to expand into the corner of the property as much as possible.

Another neighbor, Sharon Davis, asked if the farm had proposed landscaping to offset the impacts to her property.