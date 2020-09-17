Albemarle extends COVID-19 restrictions until Nov. 18

“... With some improvements that will kind of help them continue to provide services outside in accordance with the current limitations on the inside capacity,” he said.

Supervisor Liz Palmer said she did recognize that there are some places going out of business.

“We don’t know that they would do any better if we didn’t have this ordinance, because I think that an awful lot of people would be ... staying home more and we’re not going out as much and we’re wearing our masks, etc.,” she said. “So there’s some self-policing, too.”

An owner of a restaurant, winery, brewery or distillery that does not comply with the county’s indoor occupancy cap at 50% of the lowest occupancy load could be charged with a Class 3 misdemeanor, which could carry a $500 fine.

Those who do not comply with the mask mandate or those who attend or hold public and private in-person gatherings of more than 50 people could be charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor, which could carry up to one year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

On Thursday, county spokeswoman Emily Kilroy said that no one has been charged at this point.