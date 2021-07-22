Albemarle delays vote on proposed firearms ordinance

Supervisor Liz Palmer said people with concealed handgun permits already are carrying guns in county parks.

“People with concealed permits are carrying guns in there right now. We just don't know when they do because they are concealed,” she said.

Farley said it’s also illegal to shoot wildlife in county parks now, unless it’s a self-defense situation.

“People are carrying with concealed carry permits, it's happening now, we're not really changing that for them if we give that exemption, and I think it's the cleanest way to move forward,” Palmer said.

Palmer asked if county staff thinks the buildings would need metal detectors.

County Executive Jeff Richardson noted that the county has full-time “ambassadors” at the front door of both county office buildings, who are public safety officers with a contracted agency. He said if the county were to consider metal detectors, that would be a next step to harden the buildings.

“And I'm not prepared tonight to tell you whether we would take that step or whether we would not,” he said. “I didn't answer your question as to whether we would do it or not. That would be something that we would have to analyze.”