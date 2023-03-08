The Albemarle County Solid Waste Alternatives Advisory Committee plans to meet on Thursday.

The committee is scheduled to hear from guest speaker Craig Wittig from the Recycling Partnership on community grant partnerships and an update on the county’s AC44 Comprehensive Plan from planning staff, among other items.

The committee also plans to discuss an invitation to area commercial compost haulers to learn more about the state of compost collection at its future April meeting.

Thursday’s meeting is slated to start at 4 p.m. in Totier Room 235 in the Albemarle County Office Building at 401 McIntire Road in Charlottesville.

For more information about committee agenda items, contact Repp Glaettli at rglaettli@albemarle.org or (434) 296-5816.

The Solid Waste Alternatives Advisory Committee was established in spring of 2016 as a standing advisory committee to the Board of Supervisors. The committee provides review and input on actions proposed by the county that contain a solid waste component. It can submit specific policy recommendations to the board and supports those recommendations with budgetary and impact analyses.