Albemarle County Service Authority changes up online bill payment, AutoPay

Albemarle County Service Authority customers who pay their bills online or through AutoPay will need to create a new account on a new payment site.

The service authority transitioned to a new online customer portal and online payment system last month.

Customers who previously were enrolled in AutoPay will need to re‐enroll in the new payment system to continue automatic, monthly payments.

To enroll on the new site, go to serviceauthority.org and click “Pay My Bill” at the top of the screen.

Customers will need their billing ID to establish their customer portal, which begins with “0168” and is followed by an eight-digit number. The ID can be found on a recent ACSA billing statement or can be provided by the authority, which can be reached at custserv@serviceauthority.org or (434) 977- 4511.

“We notified folks earlier in the spring that changes were coming,” Quin Lunsford, ACSA's director of finance, said. “There was no mass communication when that change happened.”

Lunsford said the old online system was problematic.