Albemarle County Service Authority changes up online bill payment, AutoPay

Albemarle County Service Authority customers who pay their bills online or through AutoPay will need to create a new account on a new payment site.
The service authority transitioned to a new online customer portal and online payment system last month.
Customers who previously were enrolled in AutoPay will need to re‐enroll in the new payment system to continue automatic, monthly payments.
To enroll on the new site, go to serviceauthority.org and click “Pay My Bill” at the top of the screen.
Customers will need their billing ID to establish their customer portal, which begins with “0168” and is followed by an eight-digit number. The ID can be found on a recent ACSA billing statement or can be provided by the authority, which can be reached at custserv@serviceauthority.org or (434) 977- 4511.
“We notified folks earlier in the spring that changes were coming,” Quin Lunsford, ACSA's director of finance, said. “There was no mass communication when that change happened.”
Lunsford said the old online system was problematic.
“Over the last year, we've been working with Paymentus, who is a major web-based processor, to design a new system,” he said. “Earlier in June, we made the decision that we needed to deploy that pretty quickly just because the problems became more and more frequent for our e-pay customers.”
To avoid double payments, Lunsford said ACSA decided to reach out to AutoPay customers who were impacted over the course of the next month.
“We've managed to reach … about 30% of all of our automatic payment people already, and the staff has been incredibly busy handling these requests for more information and to help them establish their setup in the system,” he said.
About 13,000 customers for whom the authority has email addresses were emailed about the change.
Customers who want to re-establish AutoPay will need to set up another profile in their portal for the Paymentus website.
ACSA will not assess any late charges or penalties or disconnect services while customers transition to the new system.