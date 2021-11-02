 Skip to main content
Albemarle County runs out of ballots at some precincts
Albemarle County did not order enough ballots for the Nov. 2 general election.

Amid ringing phones and voters coming to the county Voter Registration Office to find out their precinct, election officials were printing additional ballots on 8x11 paper for multiple precincts that ran out of official ballots.

Polls close at 7 p.m. but anyone in line by then will be able to vote under state law.

Registrar Jake Washburne said the printer-paper ballots would have to be counted by hand.

“We just got a turnout far in excess of what we expected,” he said.

Washburne said the county ordered ballots for 75% of active voters in the county, but that apparently wasn’t enough. He said they sent out all ballots they had in reserve and there started to be issues at precincts such as Crozet and Red Hill.

“So we had to begin making emergency paper ballots that we’d get out to the precincts as rapidly as we could,” he said. “And they will have to be hand counted when the polls close this evening.”

Around 5:40 p.m., a sheriff’s deputy was leaving the Fifth Street County Office Building to take emergency ballots to Free Union, Red Hill, Hollymead and Baker-Butler precincts. 

He said in preparation for ordering ballots, he looked at gubernatorial elections going back to 2005, where the turnout was about 48%, and 2017, when the turnout was about 56% “which was a significant jump, really the highest turnout for a gubernatorial election since the adoption of the motor-voter law.”

“We didn't want to waste a ton of taxpayer money on ballots that were just going to go to the shredder,” he said. “I do think after this election that we might be inclined to order 100% [of active voters] for just about every election.”

This story will be updated.

