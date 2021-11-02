Albemarle County runs out of ballots at some precincts

Albemarle County did not order enough ballots for the Nov. 2 general election.

Amid ringing phones and voters coming to the county Voter Registration Office to find out their precinct, election officials were printing additional ballots on 8x11 paper for multiple precincts that ran out of official ballots.

Polls close at 7 p.m. but anyone in line by then will be able to vote under state law.

Registrar Jake Washburne said the printer-paper ballots would have to be counted by hand.

“We just got a turnout far in excess of what we expected,” he said.

Washburne said the county ordered ballots for 75% of active voters in the county, but that apparently wasn’t enough. He said they sent out all ballots they had in reserve and there started to be issues at precincts such as Crozet and Red Hill.

“So we had to begin making emergency paper ballots that we’d get out to the precincts as rapidly as we could,” he said. “And they will have to be hand counted when the polls close this evening.”

Around 5:40 p.m., a sheriff’s deputy was leaving the Fifth Street County Office Building to take emergency ballots to Free Union, Red Hill, Hollymead and Baker-Butler precincts.