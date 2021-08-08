Albemarle County neither requiring nor tracking employee vaccinations

The county then uploaded the names of employees who intended to get vaccinated to the Vaccine Administration Management System portal as directed by the health district, provided support to employees through the scheduling process and coordinated closed clinics with the Blue Ridge Health District for county and Charlottesville employees. Albemarle also allowed employees to be vaccinated while working.

Kilroy said the county has not worked to find out which or how many employees sought the vaccine outside of the county’s form because the county has not required employees to get the vaccine.

“Our office building is back open to the public, and so we’ve more focused on mitigation measures that have been put in place to keep everyone safe, recognizing that when you're in an open environment, it's not just about the staff that work here, it's about everyone that we serve,” she said. “So really [we’ve] focused our efforts on ensuring that as many people who want the vaccine are able to get it.”

As the spread of the delta variant increases, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that vaccinated Americans in areas with high transmission resume wearing masks while indoors.