The Albemarle County Conservation Easement Authority plans to meet Thursday.

The authority is slated to consider the donation of 47.3 acres at 456 Decca Farm Lane along Mechums River near Owensville, according to the agenda.

The property is home to a 6,329-square-foot dwelling, according to the donation proposal.

Asked if the easement would eliminate some potential residential development, the applicant said, “Yes – approximately five potential dwellings eliminated.”

The proposal has been submitted by Craig Alan Johnson and Leigh Dobbins Johnson, listed as trustees of the Craig Alan Johnson Revocable Trust Agreement.

The Albemarle County Conservation Easement Authority is scheduled to meet at 4:45 p.m. on Thursday in Room 241 of the Albemarle County Office Building at 401 McIntire Road in Charlottesville.

Those interested can participate online using webinar ID 886 4318 3752. Participants can also join by phone at (312) 626-6799 or (877) 853-5247 using webinar ID 891 7876 2509.

For more information, contact natural resources manager Scott Clark at sclark@albemarle.org.

The Conservation Easement Authority is a public body established by the Board of Supervisors that holds open-space easements protecting rural land from development and preserving important natural and cultural resources. Under the law, landowners who submit their land for conservation easement still own the land but can qualify for tax credits for the land under protection. The authority regularly meets on the second Thursday of each month.