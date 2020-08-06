Albemarle County awards $4.8M design contract for court renovation project

Albemarle County has hired a Washington, D.C.-based architectural firm to design and facilitate construction of its $45.2 million courts renovation project.

The county announced Thursday that the $4.8 million contract was awarded to Fentress Architects.

The project is part of a 2018 deal between Charlottesville and Albemarle to keep the county courts downtown.

The county plans to demolish an existing three-story office addition and replace it with a new addition to the existing Levy Opera House, which is jointly owned by the city and county. Additionally, the county Commonwealth’s Attorney Office will relocate to the Levy Building, which is at the corner of Park and East High streets.