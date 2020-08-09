You are the owner of this article.
Albemarle County and school division revamp websites
Albemarle County and school division revamp websites

Albemarle County government and school division are both getting new websites.

Albemarle County Public Schools' new website, still at k12albemarle.org, meets access requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act and supports a mobile-first design.

The changes to the school division website, which went live last week, build upon feedback received from students, parents, employees and community members over the past year as it transitioned to the new site, according to an email sent to parents.

Albemarle County's new website, still at albemarle.org, will launch Monday.

The new site features advanced search capabilities, a modern and customized look and a customer service-oriented user experience, according to a news release.

According to the county, re-directs from the most-used pages will be put in place and an archive of the old website, with public access, will be created.

