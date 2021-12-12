Albemarle committee supports limited capital projects, but more money could be coming

Nelsie Birch, Albemarle’s chief financial officer, said the first year of the plan will become the capital budget for Fiscal Year 2023 when finalized, and the projects that are ultimately included in year two will likely be funded in the following capital budget.

“There’s a lot of opportunity for us to do some supplanting, some supplementing, some changing of how we fund things that are planned or not yet planned in years three through five, and so this discussion is just the beginning,” she said.

On Wednesday, the Board of Supervisors will get an update on the reassessments of real property taxes, which she said are higher than the county originally assumed. The board will also discuss the possibility of raising the county’s meals tax and transient occupancy tax, also known as the lodging tax, now that the cap on those tax rates has been loosened by the General Assembly.

“The amount of money that we will have available for consideration to support the capital plan is going to change pretty considerably,” Birch said.