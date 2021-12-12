Albemarle committee supports limited capital projects, but more money could be coming

After three meetings, an Albemarle County advisory committee now has an idea of what capital projects it thinks should be funded over the next five years.
But on Wednesday, the county Board of Supervisors will receive additional revenue updates, not yet known during the Capital Improvement Plan Advisory Committee’s discussions, that could increase funding capacity for the county.
The six-member committee recommended that eight new projects be included in the county’s upcoming five-year plan for capital projects, and three committee members supported some funding toward a ninth.
The draft CIP recommended by the committee, which did not diverge significantly from staff’s recommendations, includes $131 million worth of new projects over the five-year period, including a second high school center, a new elementary school, portions of Biscuit Run Park and funding to support high-priority transportation projects. Some committee members also supported adding some funding for county schools renovations.
Currently, the total draft CIP for fiscal year 2023 to fiscal year 2027 is $418 million, which includes $136 million for maintenance and replacement projects and $151 million in previously budgeted projects.
The committee, which is made up of two county supervisors, two School Board members, one Planning Commissioner and one community member, makes recommendations about new projects to the county executive for consideration as he prepares the proposed budget for next fiscal year.
Nelsie Birch, Albemarle’s chief financial officer, said the first year of the plan will become the capital budget for Fiscal Year 2023 when finalized, and the projects that are ultimately included in year two will likely be funded in the following capital budget.
“There’s a lot of opportunity for us to do some supplanting, some supplementing, some changing of how we fund things that are planned or not yet planned in years three through five, and so this discussion is just the beginning,” she said.
On Wednesday, the Board of Supervisors will get an update on the reassessments of real property taxes, which she said are higher than the county originally assumed. The board will also discuss the possibility of raising the county’s meals tax and transient occupancy tax, also known as the lodging tax, now that the cap on those tax rates has been loosened by the General Assembly.
“The amount of money that we will have available for consideration to support the capital plan is going to change pretty considerably,” Birch said.
In Friday’s meeting, county staff brought back estimates for projects in the draft CIP, as well as some that were not included in the draft but that had support at prior CIP advisory committee meetings — a second elementary school project, school renovations and increased funding for transportation priorities.
Andy Bowman, chief of the county’s budget division, said the county would have the debt capacity for a second elementary school project and the increased transportation funding, but not the entirety of the requested school renovation funds, which totaled $106 million.
“The county has the borrowing capacity for these projects, and they would need to identify the additional ongoing and one-time cash required through those options and discussions at the board and school board will consider over the coming weeks and months,” he said, of the second elementary school and transportation project funding.
One-time cash in the capital budget, also referred to as pay-as-you-go funding, is the amount of cash that is needed to execute projects that are not covered by other sources, Bowman said. The ongoing cash for debt service refers to what is provided from the county’s general fund transfer to capital and debt service, and the cost usually begins the year after bonds are issued.
School board member Kate Acuff, one of two school board representatives on the committee, pushed for funding school renovations. The school division’s Long Range Planning Advisory Committee estimated a need for $50 million for elementary school renovations, $36 million for the high schools and $20 million for the middle schools.
“Our core school average age is about half a century, and they were not built for how we teach today,” she said. “We have tried to be innovative … but we still have an enormous amount of needs to reconfigure the schools. I never anticipated we would get a commitment for $106 million in this five year plan, but I would strongly advocate that we continue at least a few million dollars over the next five years to continue this modernization.”
Supervisor Bea LaPisto-Kirtley, a supervisor representative on the committee, said she was supportive of giving the school division money for renovations.
“I think this is an opportunity now to get the schools the money that they need, because as we all know, we’re approving more and more development projects in the development areas, which is going to mean more students everywhere,” she said.
After hearing from county residents questioning the county’s focus on maintaining its triple AAA credit rating, Supervisor Donna Price said she was not in favor of losing the high rating. The stronger credit rating allows for bond issuances at lower interest rates, meaning the debt service that Albemarle must pay is lower.
“Earlier this year, we were able to refinance millions of dollars and save millions of dollars, and if we did not have that rating, we did not have that capacity, we would not have been able to do that,” she said.
With the inflation rate changing, Price said present project cost assumptions may not be accurate in the future. She said it’s “essential” that the county “maintain a substantial cushion between our capacity and what we are ready to obligate.”
Price said she would like to wait and see how the school division decides to spend its additional $10.3 million, allocated from higher than anticipated revenues in the current fiscal year, before adding any projects.
“I would like to see a decision on that, how the school board plans on spending that money, before we look to move anything up… that has been recommended at this point,” she said.
School division staff said they plan on working with the CIP committee’s school board representatives on how to spend additional revenues ahead of a formal appropriation request next month.
Cal Morris, the citizen representative on the committee, said the increasing population of older residents in the county was being ignored in the CIP.