Albemarle commissioners want more incentives in new code

Commissioner Tim Keller said they should consider “earmarking” the primary public spaces and streets.

“In other words, it would behoove us as a county to think about working with economic development, and the county … to think about options or purchase of several of those key elements so that we have the public wish there, so that the private sector has an idea of what that inherent amenity and structure is that they can give to us through that public private partnership that form-based code allows us to do,” he said.

Chair Julian Bivins said if the Board of Supervisors really “want that intersection to take off,” it will need to make infrastructure investments and partnerships in the area.

“I don't want [this work] to go stale, and I don't want the intersection of Rio Road and [U.S. 29] to become this abandoned place, and I'm fearful without the county becoming more active in making that happen it will drift on its own, regardless of the great work that you've done,” he said.

During the public hearing, Neil Williamson, president of the Free Enterprise Forum, said light industrial uses should be allowed by-right as long as the design guidelines are met, the types of administratively approved special exceptions should be expanded and include objective metrics and also encouraged more incentives.