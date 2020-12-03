Albemarle CIP committee gives nod to 12 projects

An Albemarle County advisory committee on Thursday said it supported starting 12 capital projects this year or next.

The county’s Capital Improvement Plan Advisory Committee held its second and final meeting year on Thursday. Typically the committee makes recommendations regarding the five-year CIP, but this year, due to the pandemic, they are making recommendations for projects that had been paused or delayed to advance in the current fiscal year and for the proposed budget for fiscal year 2022.

Projects the committee recommended to start in the current fiscal year include the first portion of Biscuit Run Park, the county’s greenways and blueways program, an addition to Crozet Elementary School and Western Albemarle High School Americans with Disabilities Act improvements and a restroom facility for the softball fields, among other projects.

For next fiscal year, which starts in July, the committee recommended additional funding for economic development partnerships, funding to support transportation projects and an expansion project at Mountain View Elementary School.

Funding for a long-planned Moore’s Creek Trail and Trailhead Park project was also included for fiscal year 2022, contingent upon the county receiving funding from the state.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}