Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail to become own fiscal agent

The Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail soon will be its own fiscal agent, likely paving the way for cost savings in the near future.

The push for the jail to become its own fiscal agent started last year as Albemarle County began looking at the number of agencies for which it acts as the fiscal agent and the the cost associated with doing so.

According to Martin Kumer, superintendent of the jail, Albemarle officials last year were in the process of reviewing the money being spent by both the county and the Jail Board in order to determine if having the county be the fiscal agent was in the best interest of taxpayers.

The transition was based on a few factors, but primarily came down to the efficient and effective use of taxpayer dollars.

“The Jail Board then also decided to review the arrangement and determine the most efficient and effective way to move forward for everyone,” Kumer said. “After a lengthy review and a thorough conversation with all stakeholders, it was decided the best use of resources was for the Jail Board to manage its own finances operations.”

ACRJ is not the only entity for which Albemarle County serves as the fiscal agent, according to Lori Allshouse, the county’s assistant CFO for policy and partnerships.