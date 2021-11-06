Albemarle, Charlottesville property taxes due Dec. 6

The second-half of property tax bills in Albemarle County and Charlottesville are due next month, and there are options for residents to pay online.
The deadline for personal property tax payments and real estate tax payments is Dec. 6.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Albemarle is encouraging contactless payment methods, such as online, by phone, drop-off at either county office building (401 McIntire Road or 1600 Fifth Street Extended) or the automated payment kiosk at the McIntire Road County Office Building.
There is no fee for county payments by electronic check, which can be used online or by phone.
If county residents are worried about receiving their tax bills late due to mail delays, Albemarle staff said they can use the county’s online tax payment portal, albemarlecountytaxes.org, to find out their tax dues and make payments.
An account number is required for logging into a personal property tax account, but not for a real estate tax account. If people do not know their account numbers, they can call the county at (434) 296-5851, option 3, or can email AlbemarleCountyFinance@albemarle.org to inquire about their account numbers.
If mailing, tax payments postmarked by Dec. 6 will be considered on-time, the county said. They can be mailed to County of Albemarle, P.O Box 7604, Merrifield, VA 22116-7604.
Residents can also pay by phone with a credit card at (1-866) 820-5450, or pay in person 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the McIntire Road County Office Building. Face coverings are required for building entry, the county said.
There is a 2.5% convenience fee for credit/debit cards, and online debit/credit card payments carry an additional 30 cent convenience fee.
Charlottesville
City tax payments can be mailed to City of Charlottesville Treasurer’s Office, P.O. Box 2854, Charlottesville, VA 22902. Tax payments postmarked by Dec. 6 will be considered on-time.
City payments can also be online at bit.ly/3woR5gy.
There is a fixed rate of 30 cents plus 2.5% added to all credit card transactions. A processing fee of $2.50 will be charged for all city electronic check payments. There is no convenience fee for tax payments made by e-check with the Auto Pay feature.
Credit and debit card payments may be made over the phone by calling (866) 660-5185.
For general questions about payments and taxes, residents can call the Treasurer’s Office at (434) 970-3146 or email questions to citytreas@charlottesville.gov.