Albemarle, Charlottesville property taxes due Dec. 6

The second-half of property tax bills in Albemarle County and Charlottesville are due next month, and there are options for residents to pay online.

The deadline for personal property tax payments and real estate tax payments is Dec. 6.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Albemarle is encouraging contactless payment methods, such as online, by phone, drop-off at either county office building (401 McIntire Road or 1600 Fifth Street Extended) or the automated payment kiosk at the McIntire Road County Office Building.

There is no fee for county payments by electronic check, which can be used online or by phone.

If county residents are worried about receiving their tax bills late due to mail delays, Albemarle staff said they can use the county’s online tax payment portal, albemarlecountytaxes.org, to find out their tax dues and make payments.

An account number is required for logging into a personal property tax account, but not for a real estate tax account. If people do not know their account numbers, they can call the county at (434) 296-5851, option 3, or can email AlbemarleCountyFinance@albemarle.org to inquire about their account numbers.