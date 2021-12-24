Albemarle Business Campus proposes changes to mix-use site

If the proposed changes were approved, Redinger said, he would still not build a building like this without a tenant and a signed lease, as it would be too expensive.

“We don’t need to build a building this big if a tenant doesn’t want it,” he said. “We just didn’t want to go and market to these pharmaceutical companies with a size that was maybe too small for their needs.”

A community meeting was held last week during the 5th and Avon Community Advisory Committee meeting, and area residents questioned the need for the changes to the proposal.

CAC member Shawn Brydge said he thought this proposal “slid significantly away from what was originally the intention.”

“I understand there had to be a pivot because of COVID office space but I think we’re sliding dangerously close to something we don’t want on this site, given the location and given the county’s guidance for redevelopment of this spot,” he said.

Roger Johson, the county’s economic development director, said Redinger was working with local and state economic development officials.