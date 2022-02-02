Albemarle bumps up redistricting timeline, will hold public hearing March 2

With a possible June primary election looming, Albemarle County is accelerating its redistricting process and has opened a month-long public comment period for three proposed alternative magisterial district and voting precinct maps.

On Wednesday, the Board of Supervisors approved an amended schedule that features a March 2 public hearing on the changes and board adoption of new districts on March 23.

The process was scheduled to finish in May but county Registrar Jake Washburne said that was too close to when early voting would have to begin should a June primary election be ordered as a result of a pending lawsuit to require all Virginia House of Delegates seats to run in 2022 under the new maps.

“Since just about everybody in the county’s voter information is going to change, we need to be able to send voter cards out to notify everyone, what is your new congressional district, what is your new state Senate District and House of Delegates, and that will be time consuming,” Washburne said.

The proposed alternative magisterial district and voting precinct maps are available for review and for comment online at engage.albemarle.org/redistricting. The Board of Supervisors can also receive comments by email at bos@albemarle.org.

The county is running late on redistricting this year due to delayed 2020 Census results. Localities are required to redraw their magisterial districts every 10 years, which would normally have happened in 2021.

Albemarle saw a population increase of about 13.6%, from 98,970 in 2010 to 112,395 in 2020. In redistricting, each district would have an ideal population of about 18,730 people, and districts need to have about 5% deviation from that number.

Due to uneven population growth, White Hall and Rio districts need to lose population, Samuel Miller and Scottsville districts need to gain population and Jack Jouett and Rivanna districts are in the middle.

A state law enacted in 2020 requires each precinct to be wholly contained within a single congressional district, state Senate district, House of Delegates district, and local governing body or school board district.

Late last year, the Supreme Court of Virginia approved new state maps, after the Virginia Redistricting Commission failed to draw them within the 45 days allotted by the state constitution. All of Albemarle is part of a new 11th District in the Virginia Senate, and is split between the 54th and 55th districts for the Virginia House of Delegates.

Previously, the county had been split between two state senate districts and four house districts.

Albemarle remains almost entirely in the 5th Congressional District, but a new 7th District made up of Rockingham and Greene counties includes a small sliver of Albemarle County.

“At your next meeting, we will be asking to pass a resolution to ask the State Department of Elections for a waiver to administer a split voting precinct. Because there's no way we could create a single voting precinct out of that tiny sliver,” Washburne said.

To conform to the new House of Delegates district boundary line, all three proposed maps would extend the University precinct in the Jack Jouett District south, moving some voters from the East Ivy precinct and the Samuel Miller District into the University precinct and the Jack Jouett District.

They would all also move some voters in the Scottsville District from the Stone-Robinson precinct into the Mountain View precinct.

All three proposed maps extend the Free Bridge precinct north along the Rivanna River to conform to the boundary line, moving some voters from Pantops precinct into Free Bridge precinct. The new extension stays in the Rivanna District.

The three options shuffle voters among precincts in the districts and the third option also moves some voters from Mechums River precinct in the White Hall District to a new precinct dubbed South Ivy in the Samuel Miller District. The option also splits the remaining Ivy precinct in half, sending one half into the new precinct. A new polling place would have to be determined.

In a letter to the board, the Charlottesville Area Association of Realtors has asked supervisors to consider adding a seventh member and to draw at least one map reflecting seven single-member districts.

Supervisors on Wednesday fell short of being out-right supportive of adding a seventh member, either by an added district or an at-large board member.

Board member Ned Gallaway said he wouldn’t be opposed to a discussion about a seventh member.

“From a constituent standpoint, this has not been [a topic] that has been raised a lot in my conversations with folks,” he said.

Supervisor Bea said she has not heard from any of her constituents that they want a seven magisterial district or seventh representative.

“That's come mainly from developers because the rationale was it's easier to get four votes out of seven than four votes out of six for their projects,” she said. “I personally would rather hear from the constituents.”

County Attorney Greg Kamptner said county staff did not recommend pursuing adding a member during this redistricting. If the board did want to pursue adding a member, it could do it outside of the redistricting process, he said, but adding an at-large member would require voter approval.

“Either the board or a petition of voters has to first take it to a referendum in one general election and it would be effective at the next general election,” Kamptner said. “The board at any time can decide whether it wants to add a magisterial district, and that process does not require a referendum.”

If the board ever added an at-large member, they would be the chair, which is a requirement in the state law for county executive forms of government, like Albemarle’s.

