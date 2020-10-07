Albemarle board wants more affordable housing talks

“That is a vote I’ve come to regret, because when I voted against that development, it took away a plan for a substantial number of affordable housing units,” she said. “I have contributed in that vote to not making housing available and affordable.”

Supervisor Diantha McKeel said she was concerned about the community becoming more financially segregated.

“We have segregated communities right now and I think it’s based a lot on the balance sheet, right, the finances, and that’s concerning me,” she said.

During public comment, Neil Williamson, president of the Free Enterprise Forum, asked the board if it will prioritize affordability over homeowners who say “not in my backyard.”

“After 17 years of watching development proposals shrink in density throughout the development review process, I’m curious if this or any board will be able to stand up to those who have said as we heard earlier this year, ‘Affordable housing is great just not here,’ when we’re looking at rezonings,” he said. “Politically, we need to turn NIMBY into YIMBY, yes in my backyard, to increase the affordable housing units.”

Allison Wrabel is a reporter for The Daily Progress. Contact her at (434) 978-7261, awrabel@dailyprogress.com or @craftypanda on Twitter.

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox! Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.