Albemarle board unanimously approves banning of guns on county property

Firearms soon will be banned from many Albemarle County-owned properties.

On Wednesday, the county Board of Supervisors unanimously approved an ordinance to ban guns from buildings, parks and community centers owned or used by the county for governmental purposes. Notice will need to be posted at all entrances of buildings, parks and recreation and community center facilities that are covered.

Supervisors said the ordinance was needed due to intimidation and the need for local control.

Board Chairman Ned Gallaway said Albemarle has asked the state for more local control when it comes to being responsible for its property, and it has not been granted it in some cases.

Since 2018, after the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, the board has asked the General Assembly to add Albemarle to the list of localities in which carrying specified loaded weapons in public areas is prohibited, but has been unsuccessful.

During the 2020 session, state lawmakers granted localities the authority to ban weapons from buildings and events. Albemarle does not currently have a permitting process for events outside of its public parks, so events are not included in its ordinance