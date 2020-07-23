The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting Monday to discuss and vote on implementing more restrictive COVID-19 regulations.

The meeting announcement comes after supervisors on Wednesday delayed voting on pandemic-related safety measures. The county is considering making masks mandatory in public, limiting restaurants to 50% occupancy indoors and restricting certain public and private in-person gatherings to a maximum of 50 people.

Information on how to attend Monday's virtual meeting will be posted on the county’s website, albemarle.org. The meeting also will be livestreamed.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments