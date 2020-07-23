The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting Monday to discuss and vote on implementing more restrictive COVID-19 regulations.
The meeting announcement comes after supervisors on Wednesday delayed voting on pandemic-related safety measures. The county is considering making masks mandatory in public, limiting restaurants to 50% occupancy indoors and restricting certain public and private in-person gatherings to a maximum of 50 people.
Information on how to attend Monday's virtual meeting will be posted on the county’s website, albemarle.org. The meeting also will be livestreamed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.