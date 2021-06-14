Albemarle board set to vote on revised housing policy

But some, like the Charlottesville Low-Income Housing Coalition, say the affordability requirements should be lower than 60% of area median income.

“Given the results of the county’s own findings of the demographics and higher need for targeted approaches for very low-income households in the county, we believe that affordable housing should be defined as ‘housing serving 50% AMI or below, with priority given to families at or below 30% of AMI,’” the organization said in a letter to the board. “While affordable housing in general is an issue in the county, this group is most acutely and direly affected.”

Both the coalition and members of Interfaith Movement Promoting Action by Congregations Together have advocated for the county to create a housing trust fund, which the policy recommends be created as a priority action item. As part of setting up the fund, the county would identify the target market, target partners, the overall purpose to be accomplished with the fund, funding sources and an application process.

Pethia said that after the board adopts a new policy, her next steps will be to work with the developer community to discuss incentives to have them solidified in the next year, finalizing a housing trust fund application and creating a Housing Advisory Committee.

“If we were to adopt an affordable dwelling unit ordinance, and the board adopts the policy with the recommended affordability levels, and affordable rents and sale prices, then finding ways to help support developers in being successful and helping us meet our goals is really important to me, so that’ll be one of the first things I do,” she said.

